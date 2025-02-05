Residents are being encouraged to comment on the rules for walking dogs in the Filey, Scarborough and Whitby area.placeholder image
Residents are being encouraged to comment on the rules for walking dogs in the Filey, Scarborough and Whitby area.

IN PICTURES: Public consultation for dog walking in Scarborough, Filey and Whitby

By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Feb 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 16:48 BST
Residents are being encouraged to comment on the rules for walking dogs in the Filey, Scarborough and Whitby area to ensure everybody can enjoy a safe and clean environment.

North Yorkshire Council has launched a public consultation today (Monday, February 3) on the existing Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to support responsible ownership.

