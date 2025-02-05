IN PICTURES: Public consultation for dog walking in Scarborough, Filey and Whitby

North Yorkshire Council has launched a public consultation today (Monday, February 3) on the existing Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to support responsible ownership.
Here is the link to the story.
1 / 3
North Yorkshire Council has launched a public consultation today (Monday, February 3) on the existing Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to support responsible ownership.
Here is the link to the story.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.