IN PICTURES: Pulp perform sell-out show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Dramatically arriving on stage, raised against the silhouette of a giant moon, frontman Jarvis Cocker and the Sheffield pop icons delivered an incredible set of classic hits.
Beginning with I Spy, Disco 2000 and Mis-Shapes, the Brit Pop superstars had 8,000 people on their feet from the start.
Jarvis told the crowd: “This is the first time we’ve ever played here - this is history in the making!”
This Is Hardcore then led into the timeless indie anthems Do You Remember The First Time and Babies before Like A Friend, Underwear and supreme show closer Common People.
Pulp were supported on the night by Oracle Sisters.
This summer’s series of headline concerts continues on July 14 with Dermot Kennedy and N-Dubz on July 20.