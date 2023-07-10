News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Pulp play to a sell-out crowd at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.Pulp play to a sell-out crowd at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.
Pulp play to a sell-out crowd at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.

IN PICTURES: Pulp perform sell-out show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

British music legends Pulp delighted a sell-out crowd at Scarborough Open Air Theatre as they brought their This Is What We Do For An Encore tour to the Yorkshire coast.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:29 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:32 BST

Dramatically arriving on stage, raised against the silhouette of a giant moon, frontman Jarvis Cocker and the Sheffield pop icons delivered an incredible set of classic hits.

Beginning with I Spy, Disco 2000 and Mis-Shapes, the Brit Pop superstars had 8,000 people on their feet from the start.

Jarvis told the crowd: “This is the first time we’ve ever played here - this is history in the making!”

This Is Hardcore then led into the timeless indie anthems Do You Remember The First Time and Babies before Like A Friend, Underwear and supreme show closer Common People.

Pulp were supported on the night by Oracle Sisters.

This summer’s series of headline concerts continues on July 14 with Dermot Kennedy and N-Dubz on July 20.

A huge full moon backdrop welcomes Pulp to the stage.

1. Pulp at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

A huge full moon backdrop welcomes Pulp to the stage. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
Jarvis Cocker entertains the crowds at the Open Air Theatre, Scarborough.

2. Pulp at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Jarvis Cocker entertains the crowds at the Open Air Theatre, Scarborough. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
Jarvis Cocker on stage.

3. Pulp at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Jarvis Cocker on stage. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
The sell-out crowd enjoying Pulp's performance.

4. Pulp at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The sell-out crowd enjoying Pulp's performance. Photo: Rebecca Elliott

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PulpJarvis CockerYorkshirebabiesSheffield