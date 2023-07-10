News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Tom Grennan plays 'gig of his life' at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

Pop sweetheart Tom Grennan delighted a sold-out Scarborough Open Air Theatre as he played what he described as the "gig of his life” on the Yorkshire coast.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST

Before taking to the stage, the Little Bit Of Love hitmaker said: “What an incredible venue. I am so honoured to be here and I've got a feeling this could be, and will be, the best gig of my life!”

Stepping out in front of a capacity crowd of 8,000 adoring fans, Tom delivered a hit-packed show which included How Does It Feel, This Is The Place, Found What I’ve Been Looking For, Let’s Go Home Together, By Your Side, Remind Me and You Are Not Alone.

Tom was supported on the night by special guests Matilda Mann and Flawes.

This summer’s series of headline concerts continues on Friday July 14 with Dermot Kennedy and N-Dubz on Thursday July 20.

This weekend, Pulp also played at the Open Air Theatre and you can see our photo gallery here.

It was a magical evening!

1. Tom Grennan at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

It was a magical evening! Photo: Cuffe and Taylor


Tom Grennan was on top form at the coastal venue!

2. Tom Grennan at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

Tom Grennan was on top form at the coastal venue! Photo: Cuffe and Taylor


Tom Grennan said : "What an incredible venue. I am so honoured to be here and I've got a feeling this could be, and will be, the best gig of my life!”

3. Tom Grennan at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

Tom Grennan said : "What an incredible venue. I am so honoured to be here and I've got a feeling this could be, and will be, the best gig of my life!” Photo: Cuffe and Taylor


Fans had an amazing evening and gushed about the performance on social media.

4. Tom Grennan at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

Fans had an amazing evening and gushed about the performance on social media. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor


