IN PICTURES: Rag'n'Bone Man rocks the crowds at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

Triple BRIT Award winner Rag’n’Bone Man delighted an 8,000 sell-out crowd with a sensational headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The Human and Life By Misadventure hit-maker delivered a stunning set which included Wolves, Time Will Only Tell, Skin, Anywhere Away From Here before a dazzling high-energy finale of Hell Yeah and Giant.

The show was brilliantly opened by American singer songwriter Jensen McCrae.

Rag’n’Bone Man was pictured enjoying Scarborough’s gorgeous coastline ahead of his biggest headline show of the summer so far.

It was the first time the star has played in Scarborough and we’re sure it won’t be his last.

Next up at Scarborough Open Air Theatre is Paul Heaton and The Lightning Seeds on Saturday July 1 before Hollywood Vampires on Wednesday July 5, The Cult on Thursday July 6, Tom Grennan on Friday July 7 and Pulp on Sunday July 9.

Check out pictures from Sunday's Sting gig here, last weeks Blondie performance here, and pictures from hit musical Mamma Mia! here.

Check out our image gallery from the gig below!

