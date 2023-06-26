News you can trust since 1882
Check our our images from Rag'n'Bone Man's stellar performance below!

IN PICTURES: Rag'n'Bone Man rocks the crowds at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

Triple BRIT Award winner Rag’n’Bone Man delighted an 8,000 sell-out crowd with a sensational headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:10 BST

The Human and Life By Misadventure hit-maker delivered a stunning set which included Wolves, Time Will Only Tell, Skin, Anywhere Away From Here before a dazzling high-energy finale of Hell Yeah and Giant.

The show was brilliantly opened by American singer songwriter Jensen McCrae.

Rag’n’Bone Man was pictured enjoying Scarborough’s gorgeous coastline ahead of his biggest headline show of the summer so far.

It was the first time the star has played in Scarborough and we’re sure it won’t be his last.

Next up at Scarborough Open Air Theatre is Paul Heaton and The Lightning Seeds on Saturday July 1 before Hollywood Vampires on Wednesday July 5, The Cult on Thursday July 6, Tom Grennan on Friday July 7 and Pulp on Sunday July 9.

Check out pictures from Sunday’s Sting gig here, last weeks Blondie performance here, and pictures from hit musical Mamma Mia! here.

Check out our image gallery from the gig below!

Rag’n’Bone Man gave a stellar performance on Saturday!

1. Rag’n’Bone Man at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

Rag'n'Bone Man gave a stellar performance on Saturday!

It was the star's biggest headline show of the sumer yet.

2. Rag’n’Bone Man at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

It was the star's biggest headline show of the sumer yet.

The show was a sell-out with 8,000 fans coming out to see the hit-maker.

3. Rag’n’Bone Man at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

The show was a sell-out with 8,000 fans coming out to see the hit-maker.

The star delivered a stunning set.

4. Rag’n’Bone Man at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

The star delivered a stunning set.

