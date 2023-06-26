IN PICTURES: Here are 18 photos of Sting's legendary performance at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

It was an incredible evening as the geordie rocker took the stage in Scarborough.

Opening with the iconic Police hit Message In A Bottle, Sting followed it with such anthems as Englishman In New York, Fields Of Gold, Why Should I Cry, If I Ever Lose My Faith In You, Walking On The Moon, Every Breath You Take before an encore of Roxanne and Fragile.

Support on the night came from Sting’s son, singer-songwriter Joe Sumner and Norwegian electro pop star Dagny.

Next up at Scarborough Open Air Theatre is Paul Heaton and The Lightning Seeds on Saturday July 1 before Hollywood Vampires on Wednesday July 5, The Cult on Thursday July 6, Tom Grennan on Friday July 7 and Pulp on Sunday July 9.

Check out our image gallery from Sting below!

1 . Sting at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre Fans ready for a fun evening! Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

2 . Sting at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre Norwegian electro-pop star Dagny opened up for Sting. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

3 . Sting at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre Sting's son Joe Sumner supported his dad. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

4 . Sting at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre Sting took to the stage and played a killer setlist. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

