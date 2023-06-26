IN PICTURES: Here are 18 photos of Sting's legendary performance at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre
Opening with the iconic Police hit Message In A Bottle, Sting followed it with such anthems as Englishman In New York, Fields Of Gold, Why Should I Cry, If I Ever Lose My Faith In You, Walking On The Moon, Every Breath You Take before an encore of Roxanne and Fragile.
Support on the night came from Sting’s son, singer-songwriter Joe Sumner and Norwegian electro pop star Dagny.
Next up at Scarborough Open Air Theatre is Paul Heaton and The Lightning Seeds on Saturday July 1 before Hollywood Vampires on Wednesday July 5, The Cult on Thursday July 6, Tom Grennan on Friday July 7 and Pulp on Sunday July 9.
Check out our image gallery from Sting below!