IN PICTURES: Station tours take visitors behind the scenes at Bridlington RNLI

Lynn Shaw (Chair of the Lifeboat Management Group) said: “We have been doing bookable, guided Station Tours since June 2023.

"The guides are all volunteers and usually operational crew or one of the Lifeboat Station Visits team.

“We conduct the Station Tours in school holidays and can accommodate up to six adults and four children in any one Tour.

“The Tour includes the Crew Room, all aspects of the Boathouse, and the highlight of the tours are our Lifeboats, namely the Inshore Lifeboat and the All Weather Lifeboat.

“Our visitors can actually get on board the All Weather Lifeboat seeing all the technology that's involved in a successful and safe rescue. We are, after all, the charity with the purpose of Saving Lives at Sea.

“The feedback from Station Tours is always positive. Our visitors always say how interesting the Tours are.

“They can begin to understand the commitment of the volunteers and the RNLI to saving lives.

“Our visitors can also see the equipment and technology required to fulfil our crucial role.

“The Station Tours are free but we are always happy to accept any donations from our visitors.”

