IN PICTURES: Top 11 places for breakfast in Scarborough according to Tripadvisor

We've listed the top 11 spots for a breakfast, according to Trip Advisor, in Scarborough and the surrounding villages.
Whether you want to cure a Sunday hangover or meet a friend for a bite to eat, Scarborough has you covered.
Here are the top 11 places to have a breakfast in Scarborough as rated by Tripadvisor reviewers.
1. Lookout on the Pier
Lookout on the Pier, located on West Pier in Scarborough, came in at number one. A Tripadvisor review said: "We’ve recently found this amazing place and enjoyed breakfast and lunch."
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. The Farrier
The Farrier, located in Cayton, was ranked at number two. A Tripdadvisor review said: "Meal was absolutely beautiful from start to finish - staff were friendly."
Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Relish
Relish Kitchen and Coffee, situated on Waterhouse Lane, came in at number three. A Tripadvisor review said: " it is absolutely fair to say it is THE BEST BREAKFAST YOU CAN GET IN SCARBOROUGH."
Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Yew Tree Cafe
Yew Tree Cafe, situated in Scalby, came in at number four. A Tripadvisor review said: "Their classic English breakfast is superb and very ample! Don’t hesitate, give them a visit!"
Photo: Google Maps