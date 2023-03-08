News you can trust since 1882
These are the top 11 rated places for a breakfast.

IN PICTURES: Top 11 places for breakfast in Scarborough according to Tripadvisor

We've listed the top 11 spots for a breakfast, according to Trip Advisor, in Scarborough and the surrounding villages.

By Louise Hollingsworth
1 hour ago

Whether you want to cure a Sunday hangover or meet a friend for a bite to eat, Scarborough has you covered.

Here are the top 11 places to have a breakfast in Scarborough as rated by Tripadvisor reviewers.

1. Lookout on the Pier

Lookout on the Pier, located on West Pier in Scarborough, came in at number one. A Tripadvisor review said: "We’ve recently found this amazing place and enjoyed breakfast and lunch."

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. The Farrier

The Farrier, located in Cayton, was ranked at number two. A Tripdadvisor review said: "Meal was absolutely beautiful from start to finish - staff were friendly."

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Relish

Relish Kitchen and Coffee, situated on Waterhouse Lane, came in at number three. A Tripadvisor review said: " it is absolutely fair to say it is THE BEST BREAKFAST YOU CAN GET IN SCARBOROUGH."

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Yew Tree Cafe

Yew Tree Cafe, situated in Scalby, came in at number four. A Tripadvisor review said: "Their classic English breakfast is superb and very ample! Don’t hesitate, give them a visit!"

Photo: Google Maps

