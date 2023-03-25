News you can trust since 1882
These are 11 top places to have fish and chips in Whitby, according to Tripadvisor.

IN PICTURES: Top 11 places to go for Fish and Chips in Whitby, according to Tripadvisor

We've listed the top 11 spots for fish and chips, according to Trip Advisor, in Whitby and the surrounding villages.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 25th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT

Here are the top 11 places to have fish and chips in Whitby as rated by Tripadvisor reviewers.

Trenchers, located on New Quay Road, came in at number one. A Tripadvisor review said: "Quite simply the best fish, chips and peas in Whitby."

1. Trenchers

Trenchers, located on New Quay Road, came in at number one. A Tripadvisor review said: "Quite simply the best fish, chips and peas in Whitby." Photo: Duncan Atkins

The Magpie Cafe, located on Pier Road, came in at number two. A Tripadvisor review said: "The menu was extensive with the Fish and Chips been cooked to perfection."

2. The Magpie Cafe

The Magpie Cafe, located on Pier Road, came in at number two. A Tripadvisor review said: "The menu was extensive with the Fish and Chips been cooked to perfection." Photo: Duncan Atkins

The Quayside, located on Pier Road, came in at number three. A Tripadvisor review said: "Excellent fish and chips and couldn't fault the service."

3. The Quayside

The Quayside, located on Pier Road, came in at number three. A Tripadvisor review said: "Excellent fish and chips and couldn't fault the service." Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Papa's Fish & Chips, located on Baxtergate, came in at number four. A Tripadvisor review said: "I had a medium haddock and my wife a small haddock both were excellent and generous portions. Would definitely recommend."

4. Papa's Fish & Chips

Papa's Fish & Chips, located on Baxtergate, came in at number four. A Tripadvisor review said: "I had a medium haddock and my wife a small haddock both were excellent and generous portions. Would definitely recommend." Photo: Duncan Atkins

