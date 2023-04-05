News you can trust since 1882
These are some of the best coastal walks in and around the Yorkshire coast.

IN PICTURES:14 walks to enjoy in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The area in and around the Yorkshire coast has some of the best walks for everyone.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:04 BST

With stunning views both inland and on the coast, these walks make Yorkshire an unmissable destination for visitors and locals alike.

Walkers will be able to look at the puffins on Bempton Cliffs, spot dolphins in Scarborough and occasional whales in Whitby.

Whether it's a stroll along the coast, or a challenging hike in the countryside, there is something for everyone in this list of coast and country walks.

Check out our favourite walks below and why not try one out for yourself this week!

This 109 mile route starts in Helmsley and stretches across the North York Moors National Park returning south along the coast passing through Robin Hood’s Bay and the seaside towns of Scarborough and Whitby before finishing in Filey. The route can be challenging in places especially along the coastal area.

1. The Cleveland Way

This 109 mile route starts in Helmsley and stretches across the North York Moors National Park returning south along the coast passing through Robin Hood's Bay and the seaside towns of Scarborough and Whitby before finishing in Filey. The route can be challenging in places especially along the coastal area.

If you don't fancy the whole Cleveland Way - or the parts on the Yorkshire coast - then this North Yorkshire coastal walk is for you. It connects Scarborough and Filey using the Cleveland Way. It is a fairly simple walk with few ups and downs. It starts with a bus journey from Filey bus station to outside the railway station in Scarborough.

2. Scarborough to Filey via the Cleveland Way

If you don't fancy the whole Cleveland Way - or the parts on the Yorkshire coast - then this North Yorkshire coastal walk is for you. It connects Scarborough and Filey using the Cleveland Way. It is a fairly simple walk with few ups and downs. It starts with a bus journey from Filey bus station to outside the railway station in Scarborough.

There are several walks on this RSPB reserve with many coast edge viewing platforms. You can use the mounted viewing equipment to see hundreds of thousands of birds up close. There are lots of activities for the family along the way. Admission fees apply so check ahead before visiting.

3. Bempton Cliffs

There are several walks on this RSPB reserve with many coast edge viewing platforms. You can use the mounted viewing equipment to see hundreds of thousands of birds up close. There are lots of activities for the family along the way. Admission fees apply so check ahead before visiting.

This walk starts in the village of Flamborough and takes you along the cliffs where you can enjoy the amazing views and unique wildlife. The bird life here is among the most diverse in the country. The headland is also home to the UK’S oldest surviving lighthouse.

4. Flamborough Head

This walk starts in the village of Flamborough and takes you along the cliffs where you can enjoy the amazing views and unique wildlife. The bird life here is among the most diverse in the country. The headland is also home to the UK'S oldest surviving lighthouse.

