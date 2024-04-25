IN RETRO: 17 fabulous photos of Whitby Goth Weekend from April 2014

Here, we take a look back at some of the best photos from the April 2014 Whitby Goth Weekend for you to enjoy.
1. Whitby Goth Weekend in retro
The Devil, Mark Jevons, left, from Barnard Castle, with family Yvonne Gardner, Faith Gardner, Abby Gardner, Hope Jevons, Claudia Jevons and Kerry Jevons.Photo by Andrew Higgins. Photo: Andrew Higgins
2. Whitby Goth Weekend in retro
Martin and Fiona Chapman in their specially made blue outfits.Photo by Andrew Higgins. Photo: Andrew Higgins
3. Whitby Goth Weekend in retro
Afternoon tea at the Springtime Whitby Goth Weekend, 2014.Photo by Andrew Higgins. Photo: Andrew Higgins
4. Whitby Goth Weekend in retro
199 Steps to St Mary's were busy over the Goth Weekend of Spring 2014.Photo by Andrew Higgins. Photo: Andrew Higgins
