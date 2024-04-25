Flashback to 10 years ago: some images from Whitby Goth Weekend, April 2014.Flashback to 10 years ago: some images from Whitby Goth Weekend, April 2014.
Flashback to 10 years ago: some images from Whitby Goth Weekend, April 2014.

IN RETRO: 17 fabulous photos of Whitby Goth Weekend from April 2014

Whitby Goth Weekend – one of the biggest events and crowd-pullers in Whitby’s seasonal calendar – is upon is once again, running from Thursday April 25.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th Apr 2024, 16:28 BST

Thousands of people are set to arrive in town for a whole host of entertainment, both with the official WGW events and the many fringe events also taking place around town over the next few days.

Here, we take a look back at some of the best photos from the April 2014 Whitby Goth Weekend for you to enjoy.

The Devil, Mark Jevons, left, from Barnard Castle, with family Yvonne Gardner, Faith Gardner, Abby Gardner, Hope Jevons, Claudia Jevons and Kerry Jevons.Photo by Andrew Higgins.

1. Whitby Goth Weekend in retro

The Devil, Mark Jevons, left, from Barnard Castle, with family Yvonne Gardner, Faith Gardner, Abby Gardner, Hope Jevons, Claudia Jevons and Kerry Jevons.Photo by Andrew Higgins. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales
Martin and Fiona Chapman in their specially made blue outfits.Photo by Andrew Higgins.

2. Whitby Goth Weekend in retro

Martin and Fiona Chapman in their specially made blue outfits.Photo by Andrew Higgins. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales
Afternoon tea at the Springtime Whitby Goth Weekend, 2014.Photo by Andrew Higgins.

3. Whitby Goth Weekend in retro

Afternoon tea at the Springtime Whitby Goth Weekend, 2014.Photo by Andrew Higgins. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales
199 Steps to St Mary's were busy over the Goth Weekend of Spring 2014.Photo by Andrew Higgins.

4. Whitby Goth Weekend in retro

199 Steps to St Mary's were busy over the Goth Weekend of Spring 2014.Photo by Andrew Higgins. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Whitby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.