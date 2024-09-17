Injured sea turtle released into wild following successful rehabilitation in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A loggerhead sea turtle has been returned to the wild following a successful and extensive rehabilitation programme by teams at SEA LIFE.

Nazaré was discovered washed up on a beach in Barrow-in-Furness on February 4, covered in algae and showing no signs of movement.

Initially feared to be deceased, the turtle was found to be extremely weak, but alive, thanks to the quick response of a member of the public who alerted the British Divers Marine Life Rescue and SEA LIFE Blackpool team.

Nazaré was severely cold stunned, with a body temperature of 13°C, suffering from pneumonia, and burdened with a 2cm thick build-up of algae and seaweed which covered her shell.

SeaLife curators Todd German from SeaLife Scarborough and Scott Blacker from SeaLife Blackpool release Nazare into the sea off the coast of Horta in the Azores.

When Nazaré was found, she had a satellite fitted to her shell and, on closer inspection, she was found to be microchipped.

Within 24 hours SEA LIFE used its network to reach out to other aquariums around Europe and managed to find out that the turtle had been released in June the previous year, having been found stranded in France.

Nazaré’s care at SEA LIFE Blackpool involved gradually raising her body temperature, administering hydration injections, and closely monitoring her condition round-the-clock, including a 24-hour surveillance camera enabling aquarists to keep watch throughout the night.

The team also created floats to support her, to make sure she didn’t drown, as well as using a toothbrush to clean her shell.

SeaLife curators Todd German from SeaLife Scarborough and Scott Blacker from SeaLife Blackpool release Nazare the Loggerhead sea turtle into the sea off the coast of Horta in the Azores.

Within days, she began showing signs of improvement, eating and moving independently.

Once stabilised, she was transferred to SEA LIFE Scarborough for further rehabilitation.

There, Nazaré continued her recovery in the quarantine area before moving to the ocean tank to build the strength and muscle for her return to the wild.

She was closely monitored, ensuring she was eating well, gaining weight and showing normal behaviours.

SeaLife curators Todd German from SeaLife Scarborough and Scott Blacker from SeaLife Blackpool release Nazare into the sea off the coast of Horta in the Azores.

Once the team at SEA LIFE were happy Nazaré was fit, healthy and ready to be returned to the wild, they set about preparing the paperwork for her release.

Working with Flying Sharks, a company dedicated to promoting sustainable use of the ocean, and the Portuguese authorities, the team secured Nazaré her very own turtle passport, enabling her to be flown to the Azores.

This September, after all the paperwork was confirmed, Nazaré travelled to Heathrow to Lisbon, then to Horta in the Azores, where she was temporarily housed at Porto Pim aquarium before her release.

This journey mirrors the successful rehabilitation and release of Iona, a loggerhead turtle released by SEA LIFE last year.

Todd German, Curator at SEA LIFE Scarborough, said: “We are incredibly proud to release Nazaré back to the ocean.

"She is an incredibly lucky turtle, having been rescued and rehabilitated not once, but twice.”

“Her journey from being cold-stunned and severely weak to a healthy, vibrant turtle ready for release is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire SEA LIFE team in both Scarborough and Blackpool.

“SEA LIFE has over 30 years of experience rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing turtles into the wild.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see the transformation of such animals and to know we are making a positive impact on marine life conservation.”

Graham McGrath, who heads up the SEA LIFE Trust charity, said: “It’s fantastic to see Nazaré’s health and fitness improve so much during her rehabilitation with SEA LIFE.”