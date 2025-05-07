Inspirational Scarborough boy, 12, to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks fundraiser for his sick grandma

Oliver McGill-Wardle, 12, was inspired to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks by his grandma, who suffers with MS.

Oliver McGill-Wardle is preparing to undergo an immense challenge this month, inspired by his grandma’s journey with Multiple sclerosis (MS).

On May 25, Oliver will be taking on the gruelling Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, which consists of a 24 mile round trip route, and includes 1585m (5200ft) of ascent as he summits three mountains.

Oliver, who will turn 13 just before the challenge takes place, has already smashed his original goal of £250. Currently, he has raised £600 total and hopes this might still increase before the end of the month.

He is raising funds for the MS Society Scarborough district because of the important help and support they provide to his grandma and others who are affected by the condition.

MS is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord which cannot currently be cured, but treatment can often help manage it.

Oliver’s grandma said: "I am so proud of Oliver. I was surprised when he told me what he was doing- but so proud."

Over the last few years, everyday tasks such as climbing the stairs and doing shopping have become challenging for Oliver’s grandma. Scarborough’s MS Society branch supports Oliver’s grandma by helping her to fund massages that ease her symptoms and pain. They also contribute toward research into this disease which will help many others with MS.

Oliver has been doing intense training in preparation of the challenge, helped by parent Joe McGill.

Oliver said: "I am preparing by doing some long walks, using the stepping machine at the gym and lots of stretching. I have not done any fundraising before.

“I am nervous about the challenge as I know it will be very hard- but I am also excited to have the experience, excited to help my Grandma and excited to push myself to the extreme. I know I can do it, but it will be very difficult.

“I was watching my grandma's symptoms get worse and this inspired me to try and help her and other people with MS."

Joe McGill, Oliver's parent who is helping him train for the big challenge, said: "Oliver is an experienced walker/hiker - but nevertheless this will be a huge challenge for him!

“It is so good to see him pushing himself, and all for such a great cause. I could not be prouder of him." Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/oliverthreepeaks?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL to donate to Oliver’s Just giving Page.