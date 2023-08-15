The main highlight of the event was the display on Sunday afternoon of the Red Arrows, which thrilled the crowds lining every vantage point on the clifftops, as well as the RAF Falcons’ parachutists who landed on Whitby Town’s pitch with the match ball, ahead of the Blues’ opening league fixture against Atherton Collieries on Saturday.

The Blues went on to win the match 2-0.

Mr Greer also picked out the rowing races and presentation night, and the spectacular fireworks display as other highlights.

The fireworks display brought Whitby Regatta to a dramatic close. picture: Chris Evans.

“The whole weekend was brilliant,” he said.

"It was positive feedback from 99.9 per cent of the people.

"With it being a live show, sometimes timings slip and sometimes things happen that are out of our control but we do our best.

The heavens opened on Monday, but it failed to deter the regatta crowds. picture: Brian Murfield.

"Congrats to everyone who’s been involved, it’s been amazing.

"If everyone who’d been put a quid in to one of our collection tins, it would have paid for the Red Arrows.”

Mr Greer paid tribute to the marshalls and volunteers for their tireless work, the police, council and all involved in partnership with the regatta.