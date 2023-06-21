Kirkbymoorside Saturday market plan 'would need approval from King Charles'
A plan to have a Saturday market in historic Kirkbymoorside to help boost the town’s economy, will need approval from the King, the town council has been told.
By News Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:50 BST
Under an ancient Royal Charter, a market can only be held in Kirkbymoorside’s cobbled Market Place, on a Wednesday but traders and councillors want another to be held once a month on a Saturday.
However, Town Clerk, Lisa Bolland, said North Yorkshire Council’s highways officers have said the move cannot go ahead with a market charter.
“It would need permission from The King as it is a Royal charter’, she said.
"Now the county authority is being asked to explore and to explore centuries old records which could include action under a local Act of Parliament.”