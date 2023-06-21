News you can trust since 1882
Kirkbymoorside Saturday market plan 'would need approval from King Charles'

A plan to have a Saturday market in historic Kirkbymoorside to help boost the town’s economy, will need approval from the King, the town council has been told.
By News Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:50 BST

Under an ancient Royal Charter, a market can only be held in Kirkbymoorside’s cobbled Market Place, on a Wednesday but traders and councillors want another to be held once a month on a Saturday.

However, Town Clerk, Lisa Bolland, said North Yorkshire Council’s highways officers have said the move cannot go ahead with a market charter.

“It would need permission from The King as it is a Royal charter’, she said.

Kirkbymoorside Market - picture from 2011.Kirkbymoorside Market - picture from 2011.
"Now the county authority is being asked to explore and to explore centuries old records which could include action under a local Act of Parliament.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla are no strangers to the Ryedale area, having visited Malton earlier this year and met some of the town’s acclaimed independent artisan food and drink producers.