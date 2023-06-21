Kirkbymoorside Saturday market plan 'would need approval from King Charles'

Under an ancient Royal Charter, a market can only be held in Kirkbymoorside’s cobbled Market Place, on a Wednesday but traders and councillors want another to be held once a month on a Saturday.

However, Town Clerk, Lisa Bolland, said North Yorkshire Council’s highways officers have said the move cannot go ahead with a market charter.

“It would need permission from The King as it is a Royal charter’, she said.

Kirkbymoorside Market - picture from 2011.