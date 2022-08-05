Ladies Lifeboat Guild, lifeboat crew and volunteers join together to raise funds for the RNLI in Filey

Filey RNLI have had another successful year at their popular annual Lifeboat Weekend.

By Louise Roberts
Friday, 5th August 2022, 10:38 am
Filey RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew. Photo credit: Phill Andrews
The event took place at Filey Lifeboat Station on Coble Landing and provided people with the opportunity to see the lifeboats and ask questions about how the lifeboat station operates.

Filey’s Lifeboat Ladies Guild ran fundraising events throughout the weekend and visitors were entertained by the Stubbies Folk Group and the Dearne Big Band.

Visitors were also able to watch Filey RNLI’s volunteer crew members launch their Atlantic 85 Lifeboat Marjorie Shepherd and the D-Class inshore life boat The Rotarian to give a display of the lifeboats’ capabilities.

The lifeboat in action. Photo credit: Phill Andrews

The event raised £7000 towards helping RNLI Filey save lives at sea.

Filey Lifeboat Ladies Guild: Lin James, Linda Appleton, Hanna Ripping, Sue Lowery, Tina Carr Caroline Kent, Jane Cockerill, Kate Meek, Bimm Ness, Cheryl Armes. Photo credit: Phill Andrews