LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Community support event to be held at Whitby Pavilion

A meeting to discuss the support available following the Langdale Moor Fire will take place at Whitby Pavilion

Those affected by the Langdale and Fylingdales area wildfire have been invited to a community support event at Whitby Pavilion on Monday, October 20.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Langdale Moor Fire remains an active incident and fire crews continue to carry out regular checks of the moorland and forestry.

There are still some localised areas with heat in the ground which continue to smoulder, however flare-ups (visible flames) have considerably reduced over the last few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who spots a flare-up, should call 999 and ask for the fire service.

The fire investigation team is continuing to investigate the cause, and will report on the outcome in due course.

Assessments of the damage caused to the natural and historic environment continue.

Public Rights of Way and Open Access to Fylingdales Moor are still closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vast majority of the North York Moors National Park can be enjoyed safely, with businesses open as usual.

Organisations involved in the fire recovery work will be there to help provide information and advice. READ MORE: Tractor run to take place on Saturday, October 18 to thank firefighters and farmers

This includes North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, North Yorkshire Council, North York Moors National Park, North Yorkshire Police, National Farmers’ Union, other support agencies and local organisations.

The event, which run from 2-7pm offers an opportunity to ask questions, share feedback, and learn more about the support available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information about the community support event is available on the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum Website

Find out more at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/north-yorkshire-local-resilience-forum/north-yorkshire-local-resilience-forum-news/langdale-and-fylingdales-area-wildfire