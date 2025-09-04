LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: September 4 "Please do not walk across moorlands" say firefighters
Flare ups continue within the contained site with smoke plumes within the Robin Hood Bay and Ravenscar area.
Affected residents have been asked to continue to keep their doors and windows shut.
Flare ups, which are typically short-lived and controlled through normal firefighting tactics, are expected to continue for some time to come.
A temporary closure of the Coast to Coast walk remains in place as the spread of the fire continues to impact the Public Rights of Way network, including the Lyke Wake Walk and Coast to Coast routes.
Members of the public have been asked to avoid walking or cycling in the vicinity of the affected area.
The area of the Coast to Coast most impacted is from Littlebeck to Hawsker.
Coast to Coast walkers are advised to pick up the Esk Valley Walk at Grosmont, following the leaping salmon waymarkers to Whitby.
At Whitby, follow the Cleveland Way to Robin Hood's Bay - but note that smoke may be affecting this section.
All of the latest information on Langdale Moor Fire can be found on the North Yorkshire Council Langdale Fire Area web page.