The Godber Theatre Foundation is open to applicants until February 1.

The Godber Theatre Foundation helps young people from Hull and East Yorkshire break into the theatre industry by offering them mentorship, exclusive masterclasses, workshops and invitations to events.

Each year, The Godber Theatre Foundation awards up to ten students the opportunity to partake in the fund’s programme alongside their degree-level training in the Arts, offering them mentorship, industry seminars, professional experience and financial aid.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to develop their career during and after training. The Godber Theatre Foundation will also give the recipients a unique credit on their professional CV.

John and Jane Godber have been working with young people in the Hull and East Yorkshire region for over 25 years alongside their work in professional theatre, and the Foundation is an official continuation of that commitment to developing aspects of the theatre arts in the region where they live.

Previous Foundation members have gone on to work professionally with the John Godber Company, Absolutely Cultured, VAULTS Festival, Middle Child, The Globe, international tours, Hull Truck Theatre and many others, as well as having their own work accepted for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, actors signing with professional agents, and being accepted on postgraduate training courses.

Applications for the foundation are now open until February 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be eligible you must be a student studying a degree in drama and/or theatre arts (including design/tech/community theatre/playwriting) at drama school or university, or have a place to study, and originally be from Hull or East Yorkshire.