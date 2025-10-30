"Lasting reminder of friendship and resilience": Eden Camp receives remarkable WW2 artefact donation from grandson of former guard

By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th Oct 2025, 13:07 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 13:08 GMT
The donated painting is inscribed with “Keepsake of Italian P.O.W.”placeholder image
Eden Camp, the former Second World War prisoner-of-war camp, has received a remarkable donation of a collection of artefacts that beautifully capture the human connections formed at camp during the Second World War.

The donor was Nick Mildwater, who found items including a wooden candle holder engraved “P.O.W. Camp 83” among his late grandfather's belongings. After searching online, he traced the engraving back to Eden Camp.

The items had once belonged to Albery Edward Mildwater, Nick’s grandfather, who was stationed at Eden Camp in the spring of 1943 - possibly serving as a guard during the time the camp housed Italian prisoners of war. Among the items was a striking painting on canvas, inscribed with “Keepsake of Italian P.O.W.”

On the reverse were several handwritten notes, one reading “Old Malton No. 83 31/5/43”, and another message in Italian which includes the words “Signor Albert”. Though faint, and partially illegible, the markings seem to confirm a touching connection between Albert Edward Mildwater and the Italian prisoners held at the camp.

The donated wooden candle holder is engraved with “P.O.W. Camp 83”, which allowed Nick Mildwater to trace the artefact back to Eden Camp.placeholder image
Also included in the donation were a number of wooden cigarette cases, likely handcrafted by prisoners of war during their time at the camp. The items, whether gifted or traded, speak volumes about the shared humanity that persisted even during wartime circumstances.

After visiting Eden Camp and seeing the site where his grandfather once served, Nick and his family made the heartfelt decision to entrust these incredible artefacts to Eden Camp, ensuring their story would live on where it began over 80 years ago.

Nick Mildwater, said: “We had a really nice day when we visited Eden Camp back in the summer and it felt right to donate the items to the museum and for the story of the pieces to live on for many years and preserve history, whilst teaching the next generation.

"I was really impressed with the museum and I’d love to revisit it as it holds important memories for my ancestors.”

A number of wooden cigarette cases that were likely handcrafted by prisoners of war were also donated.placeholder image
Summer O’Brien, Collections and Engagement Manager, said: “We are honoured to welcome these items into our permanent collection, where they serve as a lasting reminder of friendship, resilience, and the personal stories that bring history to life.

"We want to thank the Mildwater family for their kindness in entrusting these items to Eden Camp so we can share history with the next generation.”

Visit https://edencamp.co.uk to find out more about Eden Camp.

