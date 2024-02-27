Lifeboat launches at Staithes, North Yorkshire and Looe, Cornwall linked by legacy

Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat Sheila and Dennis Tongue III in Staithes Harbour.

Separated by around 340 miles as the crow flies, the volunteer crew at both stations launched around 20 minutes from each other and were at sea on service at the same time.

Staithes and Runswick lifeboat B-897 Sheila and Dennis Tongue III’s crew were paged by HM Coastguard at 2.21pm with Looe’s crew and lifeboat B-894 Sheila and Dennis Tongue II being paged at 2.42pm with their D-Class inshore lifeboat being launched too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat launched to reports of a person who had fallen to the south of Port Mulgrave, the casualty had been located safe and well by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the lifeboat was stood down, returning to station and was rehoused and ready for service at 3.10pm.

Looe lifeboat Sheila and Dennis Tongue II returning to station on 24 February 2024. Image: RNLI/Ian Foster

Named after couple Sheila and Dennis Tongue both Atlantic 85 B Class lifeboats are two of four (the others at Sligo Bay and Loch Ness) funded through a generous legacy bequeathed to the RNLI by the couple.

This legacy serves as recognition for the lifesaving endeavours of the charity and gratitude for the cherished moments the couple experienced while residing on the Exmouth coast.

Sheila and Dennis were born in Birmingham in the 1920s and later resided in Devon until their eighties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During their retirement on the coast, they grew to admire the RNLI's work and appreciated its significant role in the communities it served.

Gifts in Wills help give RNLI lifeboat crews everything they need to save lives at sea.

A gift in your will helps provide lifeboat crews with the kit, training, and lifeboats they need to launch.

Six in every 10 lifeboat launches are only possible thanks to legacy gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on leaving a gift in your will visit: https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/leave-a-gift-in-your-will.