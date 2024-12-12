London ceremony caps amazing year with more than £50,000 raised in memory of Hinderwell woman June Mead

A year in which a staggering £51,364.43 has been raised for Target Ovarian Cancer, in memory of Hinderwell woman June Mead, culminated in a trip to London for her sister Janet Gibson.

Janet and her small but dedicated committee of volunteers have raised the impressive total in just 12 months thanks to a coffee morning and fundraiser at Hinderwell Village Hall, which raised £25,123.43p, while a 10-mile sponsored walk from Staithes to Sandsend in September – on what would have been June’s birthday - added another £26,241, with more to come in.

Other money-spinners included a charity night at Chapel on the Hill in Whitby while the Hart Inn at Sandsend boosted the coffers with a Target Ovarian Cancer quiz night, along with sales from local crafting.

Janet was invited to a special Target Ovarian Cancer event at the Tower of London along with other fundraisers, where she enjoyed a candlelit carol service and met others from the charity.

Fundraisers and supporters with the cheque for Target Ovarian Cancer, presented at Sandside Cafe in Sandsend. picture: Alastair Smith

While in London, Janet spent time with her niece, England Lionesses footballer Beth Mead, and watched her score for her club side Arsenal as they beat Aston Villa 4-0 in the Women’s Super League.

Janet said of her week: “It’s been fabulous.

"It was a thank you for all the charity work we had done.

"It was lovely and an honour to be asked.

"I didn’t know anyone but they seemed to know me.”

June – Beth’s mum – sadly lost her battle with ovarian cancer in January 2023.

Fundraising is likely to resume in the new year after a well-earned break, with a mini festival among the future money-spinning ideas.

Janet praised the other fundraising committee members and said: “I couldn’t do it without them.”

Around 50 fundraisers and supporters recently met up at Sandside Cafe in Sandsend with a huge cheque for the total raised so far, which will go to Target Ovarian Cancer, a charity which aims to offer support, improve early diagnosis and fund life-saving ovarian cancer research.

Janet said of the sponsored walk: “It was just a magical day, really enjoyable.”

The walk ended at the Hart Inn where butcher Andrew Radford put on a barbecue – and donated all the money back to the fund.

Janet’s niece Beth Mead, 29, was the player of the tournament and top scorer at England’s victorious Euro 2022 tournament.