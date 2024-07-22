Farndale Show flower exhibits.

Schedules are now available for this year’s Farndale Show, which will be held on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

There are lots of new classes this year alongside the regulars exhibitors know and love.

The majority of the classes are open to all, so if you have never entered Farndale Show, you are welcome to have a go.

For the farmers over the past few years the show has introduced a couple of Native Breed Cattle classes - and this year two classes for any Any Other Breed of Sheep are being added, alongside all regular classes.

The committee has had to cancel the Waterfowl and Poultry classes, however for Rabbit and Cavie exhibitors, the Challenge Classes are free to enter and the Pigeon classes redefined.

If you are a stick maker, there are 12 classes including one for the novices while for keen gardeners, there are a wide range of flower and plant and vegetable classes for the expert and beginner to try.

Photography classes this year include Blooming Marvelous, Is the Sun Coming Out?, A Bug’s Life, Landscape – Spring is in the Air, Community Spirit and for the under 16s, Showtime.

Children’s classes are free to enter and include Animal made from recycled paper, Best Garden or Farmyard in and seed tray alongside many general drawing, painting, handwriting , creative writing, baking and art / craft classes.

Farndale is renowned for its home baking with many hotly-contested classes.

The show is a great value family day out, entry for adults £7, children £3 and under 5s free.

Attractions include Ringside Falconry and Little Nippers, Moorside Alpacas, Commondale Wool Spinners and the Ryedale tug-of-war competition, hobby horse racing and our popular pet dog show.

The show is a traditional Dales show in a spectacular setting, with a selection of stalls including local artisan food producers.

The schedule is available online from www.farndaleshow.org.uk together with entry forms at foot of homepage and from many outlets In Kirkbymoorside, Farndale, Helmsley, Pickering Malton and Rosedale including BATA Kirkbymoorside and Malton.

Closing date for entries is Saturday August 10.

All enquiries please contact the show secretary Gill Little via email at [email protected] or call 01751 430885.