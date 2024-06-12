Made in Ebberston a 'wonderful celebration of village community and spirit'
This vibrant event promises a day filled with sales and displays, showcasing a wide range of artisans and creators.
There will be a wide array of locally-crafted items for sale including ceramics, cards, chocolates, plants, soap, wood crafts and more.
Hand-made quilts will also be on display in the chapel, alongside a wedding jacket and a hand-made wedding dress.
Refreshments and home-baked treats will also be available, with proceeds supporting Ebberston Village Hall.
Judith Winters, chair of the village hall committee, said: “Made in Ebberston is a wonderful celebration of our village community and spirit.
"Visitors have a chance to support these talented makers, although many will only be able to accept cash payments, so we encourage everyone to come prepared to fully enjoy all the wonderful offerings at the event.”