Made in Ebberston a 'wonderful celebration of village community and spirit'

The village of Ebberston will host a celebration of its local makers and creators at Made in Ebberston, which is to take place at both the Village Hall and Chapel on Saturday June 29.

This vibrant event promises a day filled with sales and displays, showcasing a wide range of artisans and creators.

There will be a wide array of locally-crafted items for sale including ceramics, cards, chocolates, plants, soap, wood crafts and more.

Hand-made quilts will also be on display in the chapel, alongside a wedding jacket and a hand-made wedding dress.

Made in Ebberston is a celebration of the village's makers and creators.

Refreshments and home-baked treats will also be available, with proceeds supporting Ebberston Village Hall.

Judith Winters, chair of the village hall committee, said: “Made in Ebberston is a wonderful celebration of our village community and spirit.