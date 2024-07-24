Made in Yorkshire races into pole position for aspiring Scarborough students

L-R: Jason Pitt, Jack Metcalfe, Ryan Gharib, Billy Fields, Matiss Gribuska, Ethan Glover, Sam Sleight, Rob Shepard.

Made in Yorkshire, a business network championing manufacturing across the UK, is supporting the next generation of industry professionals by gearing up to sponsor a Scarborough F1 in Schools team.

Five students aged 16-19, from Scarborough University Technical College, have embarked on the F1 in Schools initiative that sees them design, build, and race miniature Formula 1 cars.

The team will compete against 80 teams across 60 countries, including Azerbaijan and Kuwait.

The team, named ‘Unity’, is made up of Ethan Glover, Matiss Gribuska, Jack Metcalfe, Ryan Gharib, and Billy Fields.

The students have created the car, which is capable of speeds up to 70kph powered by compressed air canisters using industry-standard software and tools while following real-world strict F1 rules.

The students have spent over 300 hours from concept to build and have carried out rigorous testing throughout, to ensure aerodynamics and build quality are efficient and ready to race.

Funded through corporate sponsorships, industry partnerships, and educational grants, the F1 in Schools initiative offers students a real-life, hands-on learning experience while opening doors to STEM careers (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths).

Besides designing and building the car, students are responsible for developing business plans and marketing their teams, fostering valuable skills for future academic and professional careers.

As a platinum sponsor, Made in Yorkshire will offer the Unity team a full membership to its network which champions manufacturing across the UK.

The group’s connections to businesses across the UK will help spread the word, and secure additional fundraising opportunities.

The team will also be given its own microsite on the Made in Yorkshire platform to help boost marketing efforts.

The Unity team is also sponsored by Mind and Anglo-American.

“I think of F1 as the jewel in the UTC crown; it is the vehicle for bringing together all of the expertise and lessons learned across the whole curriculum and putting them into practice,” said Helen Dowds, principal at Scarborough UTC.

“The competition within the UTC for places on the teams is fierce.

“Unity, our successful world champion qualifier, has been exceptional in terms of planning, prepping, and delivering across all the elements.

“They are all here when we arrive each day and often have to be kicked out - each and every team member’s dedication is second to none.

“We couldn’t make any of this work without the support of the businesses right across the region.

“That advice and sponsorship make this happen and without it, we wouldn’t get out of the pit lane, so thanks go to all involved.”

Jason Pitt, director of Made in Yorkshire said: “Visiting the students at Scarborough UTC and witnessing their incredible work on the Formula 1 for Schools project was truly inspiring.

“Made in Yorkshire is proud to support Unity as a platinum sponsor and to welcome each of them to our community with a membership.

“We believe in nurturing young talent and innovation, and this partnership reflects our commitment to the future of engineering and manufacturing in Yorkshire.”

The final race takes place between November 22-28 across two locations, starting at the Dharan Expo in Saudi Arabia and concluding in Qatar to coincide with the F1 Grand Prix.

For more information on Unity and the F1 for Schools initiative, visit.https://www.f1inschools.co.uk/.