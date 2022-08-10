Major resurfacing work on the B1249 between Beeford and Skipsea will start next week

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is to carry out resurfacing work on the B1249 road between Beeford and Skipsea next week. Photo submitted

The major improvement works, costing £115,000, will start on Tuesday, August 16.

The scheme is expected to take around nine days to complete, with work being carried out during week days.

The council is resurfacing three sections along the B1249: next to Crow Grange near Beeford, through Skipsea Brough, and then next to All Saints Church, Skipsea.

Due to its narrow width, the B1249 will be closed to through-traffic during the resurfacing scheme to keep road staff and vehicles safe. Photo courtesy of East Riding of Yorkshire Council

Pre-surface dressing patching work will also be carried out along the road.

Due to its narrow width the road will be closed to through-traffic during the scheme to keep road staff and vehicles safe.

To keep disruption for residents and road users to a minimum, the improvements are planned to take place between the restricted hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm each day.

A signed diversion will be in place along the A165, Bridlington Road and B1242 via the junction at Lissett.

Access to the working area will only be permitted to residents, business owners, emergency services and for bin collections and postal services.

Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change said: “We’d like to thank local residents and road users in advance for their patience while these scheme are carried out.