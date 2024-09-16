Making a packet! Scarborough lifeboat crew feature on limited-edition crisp packs
Throughout July and August, Burts has shone the spotlight on RNLI heroes with its limited-edition pack takeovers featuring RNLI crew members on the two most popular Burts flavours; Lightly Sea Salted and Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar.
The Lightly Sea Salted packs feature Scarborough lifeboat station crew volunteers Paul, Adam and Kev walking back to the shore in Scarborough South Bay while Sea Salt and Malt vinegar packs feature crew members from Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station.
Burts has been in partnership with the RNLI since 2021, and has raised over £220k for the charity.
The new limited-edition packs will continue to support the incredible lifesaving work of the RNLI, sharing its vital ‘Float To Live’ messaging and with a QR code on the back of the packs for consumers to scan, will help to increase donations.
