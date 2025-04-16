Malton nurses launch charity appeal

Nurses and healthcare staff from the Fitzwilliam Ward at Malton Community Hospital

Nurses and healthcare staff from the Fitzwilliam Ward at Malton Community Hospital have launched a charity appeal to create a new dayroom on their ward.

The Fitzwilliam Ward, part of Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, helps patients regain independence after being poorly or having treatment like an operation.

The ward also provides compassionate palliative care, ensuring comfort and dignity for those in their final days.

Staff came up with the idea for the appeal after recognising the lack of space on the ward where patients could spend quality time with loved ones or take part in activities and therapy.

The ward teamed up with NHS Charity, Health Stars, to launch the ‘Better Days’ appeal and raise funds to create a multiuse space that will also be dementia friendly.

NHS charities help fund the extra touches and vital projects, like specialist equipment, patient spaces, and wellbeing initiatives, that go beyond what NHS budgets can cover, helping to enhance care and support for patients and staff.

The ward takes patients from Malton, and the surrounding areas including Scarborough and York.

The team are reaching out to local fundraisers, community groups and individuals to support the appeal.

Rachel Laud, Service Manager said, “A new day room will create a welcoming space where patients can connect with their visitors, enjoy a change of environment away from their beds and take part in therapeutic activities.

“We are looking forward to creating a community of donors that will get behind the appeal and help us make our first steps towards our goal.

“We hope that the community come out in force for this appeal that could have such a positive impact on anyone that needs our service”

The Health Stars team are looking for ideas for events they can attend and to meet with groups who may consider supporting the appeal with their own events or activities.

The charity is also inviting anyone who wants to support the appeal to take part in a local event to raise funds for the appeal.

The appeal is live on Just Giving and anyone who wants to donate can visit the page to help kick start the fundraising.

The team were delighted this month to receive their first donation of £2000 from the Earl Fitzwilliam Charitable Trust.

Rebecca Wilkin from the estate said “The Fitzwilliam Malton Estate is delighted to be associated with improvements to the Fitzwilliam Ward at Malton Hospital through a grant from the Earl Fitzwilliam Charitable Trust.

“Helping to ensure that local residents benefit from modern healthcare facilities very much fits with the Fitzwilliam Malton Estate’s aspirations for the town.”

To launch the appeal, nurses and healthcare workers from the ward have starred in a short film talking about what the appeal means to them.

Anita Green, Health Stars Charity Manager said, “We are thrilled to launch the Better Days Appeal and hope to hear from the community with ideas for how they can get involved.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will help us enhance the hospital experience for patients, families, and staff.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit the Better Days website here at https://healthstars.org.uk/betterdays-appeal