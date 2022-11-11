Man, 28, who died when his car went over the cliff at Filey Brigg on the Yorkshire coast named as inquest opens
A coroner has named the man who died when his car went over the cliff at Filey Brigg last month.
James Adam Bryan, 28, suffered traumatic injuries in the incident near the Blue Dolphin holiday park on October 18 and died at the scene.
A brief inquest opening was held at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court on November 11, and it was heard that Mr Bryan was born in Beverley and lived in Scarborough, but no further details were given.
The full hearing will be held within three months.