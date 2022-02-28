Starting at his Wakefield home on March 1, David Holdsworth aims to drive an average of 87 miles per day in his Volkswagen Campervan T6.

If all goes according to plan, he will call at Scarborough lifeboat station on May 4, the day before he completes his ambitious fundraising tour.

David, 70, will stay in caravan parks, hotels and B&Bs as he circumnavigates England, Wales and Scotland.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Holdsworth.

He says the plan is “pretty mad, but very exciting and very challenging at my age!”

The tour is being sponsored by Austops, a leading UK manufacturer of pop tops for camper vans.

Managing director Max Austerfield said: “We’re really proud to be helping David support the RNLI.”

RNLI senior community manager Sarah Child adds: “We are truly grateful to David for his epic challenge, raising vital funds for the RNLI in memory of his mum.

"The RNLI is powered by the public’s generosity and we are so grateful for his support, which will help us to continue to save every one.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-holdsworth51 to follow David’s adventures and to make a donation.