A man has been charged after reports of an aggravated burglary at a jewellers on Prospect Street in Bridlington on Friday December 8.

Levi Friend, 19, of Nineveh Gardens in Leeds has been charged with aggravated burglary other than dwelling and possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He was been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday December 11).

Two men who were also arrested in connection with the report have been released on conditional bail whilst enquiries continue.

Humberside Police is continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or may have video footage from around the time the incident occurred near to the area, to contact them on their non-emergency number 101 quoting log 242 of 8 December.