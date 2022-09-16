Marathon du Malton postponed - here's the new date and how runners can enjoy gin and roast beef

The team at Visit Malton and partners on the race have been working hard to arrange a new date and can confirm that the Marathon Du Malton will now take place on Sunday October 23 from 10am to 5pm.

All runners have been notified and there has been overwhelming support from local suppliers for the flagship event.

The gourmet marathon is inspired by Marathon du Medoc, which takes place in September in the French wine region.

Food-themed fancy dress is encouraged in the Marathon du Malton.

At a shorter distance of 10km, the Marathon du Malton takes participants on a winding route around the picturesque scenery surrounding Malton and features a range of food and drink stops to enjoy along the way.

Those taking part will be able to sample and experience local specialities from beer and gin to roast beef and Yorkshire puddings as well as a few delectable, sweet treats – including macarons from the UK pastry champion – all washed down with some wine.

There are three options for everyone to get involved:

The fun begins from 10am with three races departing from the town centre start line:

· 10:30am – ‘Sans Arret’ race – for those who want to conquer the course without stopping, this is perfect for seasoned runners wanting to set their personal best time.

· 12:30pm – ‘Classique’ race – ideal for fun runners, this race takes on a more laidback pace round the course and allows time for runners to enjoy the surroundings as well as the produce on offer at the stops throughout.

· 12:40pm - ‘Escargot’ race – the best option for those who choose a slower pace or want to walk the course, indulge in some treats and soak in their surroundings! This option is also perfect for dog walkers and accompanied children.

As always, food-themed fancy dress is actively encouraged for the Classique and Escargot races with prizes on offer for the best dressed.