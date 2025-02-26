Matt passes key tests to become a head lifeboat launcher in Bridlington

By Louise French
Published 26th Feb 2025, 14:44 BST
Matt Buckle has qualified as a Head Launcher and Shannon Launch and Recovery Driver. Photo: RNLI/Mike MilnerMatt Buckle has qualified as a Head Launcher and Shannon Launch and Recovery Driver. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner
Matt Buckle has qualified as a Head Launcher and Shannon Launch and Recovery Driver. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner
A Bridlington RNLI member is celebrating after passing tests to become a Head Launcher and Shannon Launch and Recovery Driver (SLars).

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Congratulations to volunteer crew member Matt Buckle, who has successfully qualified as a Head Launcher and Shannon Launch and Recovery Driver (SLars) after several months of training.

“The hard work paid off and he has also given the station more resilience.

“The RNLI provides comprehensive training to turn ordinary people into lifesavers and by volunteering, people will gain some fantastic experience, knowledge, and skills to ensure that our lifeboats are always ready to save lives.

“Well done Matt!”

Visit www.facebook.com/BridlingtonLifeboats for more information about becoming an RNLI volunteer.

