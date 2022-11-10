Meet the 30 brave Scarborough women taking part in this year's Ladies Real Monty at Cayton Bay

The performance will be the highlight of an entertainment-filled evening featuring a host of Scarborough favourites including Anne Taylor’s Academy of Dance, Harri, Krystal and Tony Skingle as Elvis
Find out a little more about why each of the ladies is daring to take to the stage, and as their rehearsal T-shirts say, willing to “Get their boobies out for breast cancer.”
1. Donna
I have known many people fight this horrible disease some of whom are still with us and some who have grown their angel wings.
This will be a great fun filled night to not only raise money but to raise awareness and remind all you lovely ladies and men to check your boobs. Not only are we raising money for these amazing charities but awareness to.
This is for all the brave people out there. We are glorious xx
Photo: Paul Calvert
2. Jess
I wanted to do the Ladies Real Monty because growing up, and currently, I know many friends whoso family and lives have been affected by this horrible disease.
Doing the Ladies Real Monty is a fun way of raising awareness. It's also great knowing you’re raising money towards charities that are researching new treatments and cures.
Photo: Jess
3. Rebecca
After being in the audience previously in support of this fabulous event, I set myself a personal challenge in 2018 to embrace my body confidence after undergoing life changing surgery due to being high risk of bowel cancer.
I’m proud of what my body has got me through and if taking part teaches one person to attend what may seem embarrassing appointments/scans/scopes and be more body confident, then our job is done! Prevention is better than cure, know your body inside out and check those bangers of yours ladies! xx
Photo: Paul Calvert
4. Rebecca
This is my 3rd year performing with these amazing ladies!! After doing Calendar girls already this year, this is just a normal day for me!! The reason I’m still doing it though, is because of my mum that we lost 5 years ago. To paraphrase a famous calendar girl: “If we can get one step closer to killing off the sly, silent, coniving disease that cancer is, then God, I tell you, I would run naked round Scarborough market with a knitted tea cosy on my head, singing Jerusalem!"
Photo: Paul Calvert