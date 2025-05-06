Mental Health Week 2025 - Scarborough authors speak of importance of ground-breaking book

Hurricane to a Rainbow co-authors Jamie Kershaw and Sarah May Tulip.

A Scarborough author has spoken of a ground-breaking book he co-authored in the run-up to Mental Health Week, which runs from May 12 to 18.

Hurricane to a Rainbow is a book that “took four years of hard work” to write.

Authors Jamie Kershaw and Sarah May Tulip offer a much-needed insight into the mind of people with mental health experiences, covering anxiety, PTSD, BPD, autistic spectrum and schizophrenia in detail, educating others on the inside mind of those with these lived experiences.

Talking about About Hurricane to a Rainbow, Jamie, who has lived and worked in Scarborough since 2007, said Hurricane to a Rainbow came to life mainly from first-hand experience - and he hopes the work will be of great help to professionals, patients, and families.

Front cover of Hurricane to a Rainbow.

Jamie said this week: “Creating Hurricane to a Rainbow was central to our reality.

"All based on first-hand experiences; having lived with a diagnosed mental health condition for 27 years, it seemed a great way to contribute something 'real' back into the world.

"Maybe even paying-it-back to friends, family, and professionals who have been there in the darkest and hardest times.

"The spectrum is huge.

"Depression is real, but so is finding purpose, and it is up to us as human beings to make that choice?

"As suicide awareness increases these days, I always think of my brother Jonny who took his own life during lockdown.

"Hurricane is dedicated to his memory - and indeed to all who suffer (or know anyone) with mental health conditions.”

Co-author Sarah May said Hurricane to a Rainbow was a work “stemming largely from our Daily Everest” and living through the trials and tribulations of a journey with mental health.

"Hurricane to a Rainbow was very special to me, as it was a chance to share with others, the strength and struggle it takes to go through mental health,” she added.

"Looks are definitely deceiving.

"People need so much more when suffering; it’s not about a pill.

“It’s definitely a hurricane, going through the tough times, but the rainbow will be waiting for you with God!

The book is available now via Amazon, Barnes and Noble and most booksellers.

For signed copies please contact Jamie on [email protected], or text (07946) 608678.