Millionaire Row - Filey street lands postcode lottery jackpot

That winning feeling!

A group of 16 Filey neighbours are celebrating after sharing £1`million pounds on the People’s Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street draw.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum, Emma Costin, reeled in her husband’s £111,110 People’s Postcode Lottery win while he was fishing with pals in Norway.

Emma, 33, stepped in to land two cheques for £55,555 each because Liam, 35, was on the Scandinavian angling break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma said: “This is my catch of the week. Liam’s in Norway fishing with his mates and flies back tomorrow. He’ll be excited to get home and plan things.”

Ready for the big reveal

Liam shared the £1m prize with 15 neighbours in Filey after YO14 0FD bagged the lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday May 24.

Every ticket was worth £55,555, but Liam and another player doubled their wins with two tickets each.

Now Emma says the ‘life-changing’ win means a trip to Florida is on the cards for her, Liam and their two children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This changes our life really. We’ve got two children and we can do a lot with £111,111. It’s amazing.

Kirsty's joy when the prize was revealed

“Obviously we dream as parents and would love to take our kids to Florida. That’s probably top of the list to see their faces and relive our childhood. It’ll be the trip of a lifetime.

“The list is endless; the house, new car and literally holidays with us and the kids. It’s a massive thing for us as a family to go to places we might not have got to.”

Emma, who was heading to work in a hair salon, said she was delighted to share their win with close neighbours in the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Everybody knows everybody, so it’s really good that they get a share of everything as well.”

Emma collected the prize from Lottery’s Judie McCourt while her husband was fishing

Near neighbour Kirsty O’Keefe whooped and danced with joy with her cheque after the winnings were revealed with a group of other residents – just days after her 42nd birthday.

Now she’s planning treats for her two Lego-loving children – and a surfing surprise for her sporty husband.

She said: “This is just life-changing for us. All the kids have asked for is Lego. We’ll go on a nice trip to Legoland, maybe even in Denmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My husband is a big surfer. This means we could probably go on a big surf break…maybe Hawaii. There might be a bit of snowboarding in Canada in the pipeline. And we need a new car.”

Craig plans to buy a sea kayak with windfall

Kirsty said she only signed up for Postcode Lottery so she could be sure of supporting a range of local, national and international charities.

She said: “I play to give to charity. Every month when the payment goes out I say, ‘Oh, another £4 has gone to charity’ and never expect to get anything back.

“This is more than we expected and means we can do what we want to do. I’m so over the moon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driving instructor Craig Harrison is set on a new form of transport after his win – a sea kayak.

Adventurous Craig, 54, had previously hired the equipment for trips round Scarborough Bay – and now he plans to buy his own.

The dad-of-two said: “I’m extremely happy. I can spend a bit on the kids and have a nice holiday.

“I might treat myself to a sea kayak and go out on the bay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the neighbours will be delighted to know that their windfalls mean local charities have also benefitted from the Millionaire Street prize with a string of vital funding awards.

And one organisation, Ruddi’s Retreat – which helps families living with cancer and life-limiting illnesses - has received £50,000.

Vicki Green, funding manager and charity secretary, said: “Everyone at Ruddi's Retreat would like to thank players of People's Postcode Lottery for quite literally changing the life of our little charity.”

The idea for Ruddi’s Retreat grew from a brave mum’s heartache after her precious baby son was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma – an extremely rare form of cancer of the bladder and prostate – at just over six months old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruddi Waterworth-Jones had six months of chemotherapy and became the first child from the UK to travel to Jacksonville, in the US, for pioneering proton beam therapy funded by the NHS.

The tumour, 10cm long and wide, was removed in an eight-hour operation along with his bladder and prostate.

During his treatment, a regional charity sent Ruddi and his family on a special break where he took his first steps despite being told he may never walk.

After that, mum Ali decided to set up a charity offering families living with cancer and life limiting illnesses a respite break completely free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For well over a decade Ruddi’s Retreat have helped more than 4,000 families across Britain at their five caravans; four based at Primrose Valley in Filey and one at Newton Hall in Blackpool, Lancashire.

And Ruddi himself is thriving. At just weeks from his 17th birthday, he is studying musical theatre at college and is signed to an inclusive modelling agency.

Vicki added: “Each year we provide over 350 families with a short break that allows them to spend precious time together to make lasting memories.

“The money that has been so generously donated means we can continue the work that we do for years to come.”

Other local organisations receiving funding include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filey Childcare - £30,000 A children’s charity and not-for-profit which runs a day nursery, pre-school, out of schools and a holiday club. It provides a high-quality learning environment for children aged between three months and 14 years.

Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind - £30,000 SWR Mind is a mental health charity run independently by and for local people. Its mission is to ensure people with mental ill health have access to personalised support that empowers and enriches their lives.

To find out more about the People’s Postcode Lottery visit https://www.postcodelottery.co.uk/