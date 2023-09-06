News you can trust since 1882
Model railway show success brings hundreds of visitors to Bridlington

Bridlington Model Railway society ‘Trainshed’ is celebrating the success of their annual show that brought hundreds of visitors.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST
Peter Goss being presented a trophy for his Copper Wort layout by Trainshed Chairman Mike Brayshaw.Peter Goss being presented a trophy for his Copper Wort layout by Trainshed Chairman Mike Brayshaw.
Trainshed members recently held their annual model railway show at the Emmanuel Church in Bridlington.

Hundreds of enthusiasts visited the show to see the twelve magnificent exhibits that were on display.

The layouts had been constructed in various scales and represented scenes from around Britain, the continent, and the USA.

Members of the public voted for their favourite layout, which was Peter Goss' Copper Wort model.Members of the public voted for their favourite layout, which was Peter Goss' Copper Wort model.
Members of the visiting public were able to vote for their favourite layout.

The layout with the most votes was Copper Wort, and the owner Peter Goss was able to add another trophy to his collection.

Mr Goss was the winner of the Railway Modeller Cup in 2022 and has won several awards at other model railway shows.

His layout depicts a scene based around the brewing industry in Burton on Trent and show part of the complex railway system that served its needs. Mr Goss was presented with the trophy by Trainshed Chairman Mike Brayshaw.

There were also several traders at the show offering model railway supplies and collector’s items for sale.

The day was a huge success and Trainshed members are planning another show next year.

Trainshed meets at the clubrooms in Buckton where the construction of a new layout is underway.

Email [email protected] or visit the website bridmodelrail.org.uk for more information.