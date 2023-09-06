Peter Goss being presented a trophy for his Copper Wort layout by Trainshed Chairman Mike Brayshaw.

Trainshed members recently held their annual model railway show at the Emmanuel Church in Bridlington.

Hundreds of enthusiasts visited the show to see the twelve magnificent exhibits that were on display.

The layouts had been constructed in various scales and represented scenes from around Britain, the continent, and the USA.

Members of the public voted for their favourite layout, which was Peter Goss' Copper Wort model.

The layout with the most votes was Copper Wort, and the owner Peter Goss was able to add another trophy to his collection.

Mr Goss was the winner of the Railway Modeller Cup in 2022 and has won several awards at other model railway shows.

His layout depicts a scene based around the brewing industry in Burton on Trent and show part of the complex railway system that served its needs. Mr Goss was presented with the trophy by Trainshed Chairman Mike Brayshaw.

There were also several traders at the show offering model railway supplies and collector’s items for sale.

The day was a huge success and Trainshed members are planning another show next year.

Trainshed meets at the clubrooms in Buckton where the construction of a new layout is underway.