More than 10,000 visitors attend record-breaking ‘Moonlight on the Lake’ in Scarborough

Reflections on the lake.

Peasholm Park was aglow last weekend as ‘Moonlight on the Lake’ made a triumphant return and welcomed over 10,000 visitors to its lantern trail.

Organised by North Yorkshire Council and staged by Animated Objects, the event transformed the park into a wonderland of lanterns and illuminations, captivating audiences of all ages.

Celebrating Scarborough’s rich heritage, the trail included a range of themes from the seaside and the Willow pattern and local traditions like Skipping Day.

This year’s event shattered previous attendance records, with over 9,600 tickets allocated and hundreds of walk-ins each day, cementing Moonlight on the Lake as a highlight of the local calendar.

Swans of Light - glowing swan lanterns gracefully float on lake.

North Yorkshire Council’s head of venues and attractions Stuart Clark said: “Seeing such an incredible response to Moonlight on the Lake reaffirms the special place it holds in our community.

“The artistic journey through Peasholm Park brought Scarborough’s history to life, and we’re proud to have created a truly unforgettable experience for so many people.”