Yellow weather warning issued for snow and ice in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington - what you need to know

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for snow and ice.

The snow and ice warning will be in place from the early hours of Wednesday, til approximately midday.

The warning covers most of the north in the United Kingdom, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

According to the Met Office, a mixture of sleet, snow and ice could cause travel disruption and may lead to hazardous conditions.

Untreated pavements and cycle paths may become impassable and there could be small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

The Met Office said: “A band of sleet and snow is likely to continue to push across this area and towards the southeast during the first part of Wednesday.

“This could bring 1-2 cm of snow over the hills in the region, with a small chance of around 5 cm falling in one or two upland areas.

“At lower elevations sleet or very wet snow is likely, but no settling of snow is expected.

“As this band of sleet and snow clears to the southeast, temperatures will fall below freezing leading to widespread ice developing.”

Today’s weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington has seen sunshine and snow flurries already, with temperatures expected to stay around 1°.