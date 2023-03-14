News you can trust since 1882
Here's our list of some of the best spots to go for afternoon tea. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Mother's Day: Here are 11 spots to take her for afternoon tea on the Yorkshire coast

Mothering Sunday is on Sunday March 19 and it’s not too late to book an afternoon tea.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:53 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:01 GMT

If you fancy heading out for a delicious afternoon tea either on Mother’s Day, or on a day leading up to it, then why not check out our list of some of the best spots on the coast.

If afternoon tea isn’t your thing, check out our list of the top 11 spots for breakfast here.

Palm Court Hotel, located in Scarborough, offers three different types of afteroon tea; classic, savoury and fish and chips. It is served between 12am and 5pm, and booking is advisable although they do welcome walk in customers.

Botham's of Whitby, located on Skinner Street in Whitby, offers afternoon tea between 10am and 3pm, Wednesday to Saturday. Their tea room on Baxtergate in Whitby offers afternoon tea between 9.30am and 4.15pm, Monday to Saturday. Booking is advisable for both tea rooms.

The Stained Glass Centre, located on Killerby Lane in Cayton, offers two types of afternoon tea; a regular afternoon tea and a children's afternoon tea. Perfect for mothers with young children, the afternoon tea is available all day and this Mother's Day it is available to eat in or take away. Head to their website to book.

Daisy Tea Rooms, located in Scalby, are offering a Mother's Day afternoon tea from Saturday March 18 to Monday March 20. It is available to eat in or takeaway, and booking is neccessary.

