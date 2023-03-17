News you can trust since 1882
Here are 9 florists to buy her flowers in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Mother's Day: Here are 9 florists to buy her flowers in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Mother’s Day is celebrated on Sunday March 19 in England.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:43 GMT

It’s a day to celebrate our mother and buying her flowers is the perfect way to say ‘thank you’.

Check out our list below of just some of the florists on the Yorkshire coast providing flowers this Mothering Sunday.

If flowers aren’t your thing, why not check out our list of places to take her for afternoon tea on the Yorkshire coast.

Louise Florist, located on Huntriss Row in Scarborough, is open 9-3 on Saturday, and closed on Sunday. Their number is 01723 366911.

The Flower Shop, located in Pattisons Fruit and Veg Shop on Falsgrave in Scarborough, is open 9am until 5pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday. You can ring them on 01723 500537.

The Flowerpot, located on Baxtergate in Whitby, are still taking Mother's Day orders and are open on Saturday from 8am until 5.30pm, and are closed on Sunday. Their number is 01947 602338.

R.A.Willison is located on Wellington Road in Whitby, and is open 9am until 5.30pm on a Saturday, and is closed on a Sunday. Their number is 01947 820254.

