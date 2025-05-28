Mountain Rescue Team and fire service attend woman with broken leg in Norton

Multiple emergency services were involved in the rescue - Picture: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

Emergency services were called to assist a woman with a lower leg injury near Norton on Tuesday evening (May 27).

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust responded to reports of a female with a lower leg injury at the top of a woodland track south of Norton shortly after 10pm.

Fire crews from Malton assisted ambulance colleagues and Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team during the incident which lasted just over two hours.

The patient was assessed and treated on site before being transported to definitive medical care.

Crew power was used to carry the female back down the embankment on a scoop to a waiting ambulance.