My experience at Whitby Abbey Dracula play - something to sink your teeth into

Nothing screams ‘Dracula’ like the seaside town of Whitby.

Notorious for its association with the canonical novel by Bram Stoker, the town is replete with vampire paraphernalia; regular visits from goths and fans of the novel; copies of said novel in many formats, and even a whole attraction dedicated to the fictional character that has become synonymous with Whitby.

It was in the 1890s when Irishman, Bram Stoker, happened to be visiting the fishing town of Whitby.

As he sat gazing at the majestic sight of the Abbey, inspiration struck – and from there he began formulating the outline to a plot involving a Transylvanian Count (who is rumoured to be based on numerous historical figures including figures such as Vlad Tepes-or Vlad The Impaler, and Elizabeth Bathory).

The Dracula play at Whitby Abbey. photo: Dr Emma Mason

Its publication in 1897 heralded the birth of a new appreciation and fascination with vampire lore, and the epistolary novel has proven to be as immortal as its main character-with scholars still studying it today, and new plays being written to bring the written form to life.

One such play is performed periodically (and very aptly), in the grounds of Whitby Abbey itself.

Running for 13 years during some of the summer period, the comedic rendition of the tale continues to bring in tourists and fans to enjoy a semi-interactive performance with a cast of only three performers.

With fast costume changes and doubling up of roles, the actors are able to utilise the vast space of the Abbey while still retaining an intimate performance that proves popular with old and young alike.

The Dracula play taking place within the Whitby Abbey grounds. photo: Dr Emma Mason

As I happened to have a day off on one of the performance days (and having studied the novel and being a huge vampire fan), I decided to go along and see a performance for myself.

I never tire of walking up to the majestic Abbey and seeing its splendour up close, as despite living in such close proximity its magnitude and omnipresence in the town can never be fully appreciated from afar.

As I approached I saw a gathered crowd, and heard the booming voice of one of the actors, and the laughter from the crowd which included families, couples and single explorers.

There was clearly an enigmatic atmosphere, and the range of the actors soon became apparent as they transformed into various different roles and projected multiple different accents.

Crowds enjoying the Dracula performance at Whitby Abbey. photos: Dr Emma Mason

Although the play remained true to the story, the interjection of humour kept the young (and older) audience members hooked and in jovial moods.

I had been fortunate enough to have seen the play Dracula: The Bloody Truth, by Le Navet Bete at the Scarborough Stephen Joseph Theatre fairly recently, and the three-actor-cast and comedic format reminded me of the spectacle I was seeing at the Abbey.

The brilliant amalgamation of such a canonised piece of literature and modern-day humour is allowing for a continuation of appreciation of Stoker’s master-piece, and set among the ruins of the Abbey once again brings the novel to life.

I would highly recommend a visit to the Abbey at any time, but I would especially recommend a visit during the time that the play is running as it is well-worth a watch and a chance to join in with the fun.

As you follow the actors round the Abbey there are many photo opportunities both of the action taking place and of the historic setting that surrounds you.

The play is running up until the end of August, and what a wonderful way to spend an afternoon during the summer holidays!

As Whitby Regatta will begin on August 9, it also offers an opportunity to jump on some rides.

Should you not have had your fill of Dracula, there is also the ‘Dracula Experience’ which is located on Marine Parade.

This small but entertaining museum is dedicated to the tale of Dracula, and uses animated scenes, electronic special effects, and you may even be chased by a live actor or two.

Also boasting a gift shop, your day could be complete by taking home one of the many Dracula souvenirs to remind you of your encounters of The Count.

Dracula himself is in fact a resident of Whitby, and should you happen to wander down the cobble streets and bump into him, he will even stop and take a picture with you.

His Facebook account ‘Vlad Dracul 111-Dracula’ is well worth a visit should you wish to learn more of his recent activates.

Curious as to why he had returned to Whitby I dared to approach, and this was his response: “I decided to emerge whence upon the recent pandemic was in its passing, embracing the Whitby Goth Weekend for the first time.

"The town felt so alive, the creativity of the townsfolk and visitors exquisite, so many from all walks of life embracing all that is gothic.

"I found that anyone and everyone wishes to engage in conversation in a positive way, especially regarding the association to Bram Stoker and the legend of Dracula.

"People’s interest in Dracula seems ever present in Whitby, so when I am not spending time in the Carpathians or my closer residence on the Yorkshire Wolds, I make my presence felt by simply walking betwixt the cobbled streets and many yards, engaging in conversation with all those wishing to speak; visiting the outstanding local businesses; cafes; restaurants; shops, and taking in the wonderful views and fresh sea air. It does keep one “vampire

fit”.

So whether you are a fan of the novel; a lover of theatrics; a history buff; a collector of memorabilia, or just looking for a fun day out for all the family, why not take a trip to Whitby to see if you can come face-to-face with Dracula himself … you may even live to tell the tale!