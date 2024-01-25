Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was full-on and after having children I realised it wasn’t going to work with family life.

I’d always done yoga – my mum and I used to go to Sarah Priestley in Burniston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I enrolled on a 16-month training course with Yogacampus in York, which was rigorous but non-dogmatic.

Frances Kitson.

Just as I qualified, we moved to Austria with my husband’s work as a software engineer for Red Bull Media (he now works for Sky).

When we came back, I found a peaceful, serene space with room for 15 people above Desapline Martial Arts on Barry’s Lane.

I wanted to build a community around the studio and in the past 18 months it has come alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each morning I take my girls to school at 8.15am then go to the studio to give it a clean, adjust the heating if needed and check bookings.

There’s usually a 9.30am class – a popular time; many of our daytime students work part-time or are retired.

Yoga has an image of fancy poses, which is a shame as it puts people off, but it’s not about being flexible and anybody can do yoga – man or woman, young or old.

It’s about connecting to yourself and pulling away the layers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some people want a dynamic workout, some want slow and soft and almost half our clients start as beginners.

We have several teachers, including Sefton Freeman-Bahn, from Badgers of Bohemia, who recently qualified in India.

We have a class on Fridays specifically for men, and another only for women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also host workshops, such as sound and movement or somatic breathwork.

Most of our students are 30s to 70s, though we sometimes run sessions for kids, with Nicole, a brilliant primary school teacher.

I make my schedule work around what I and my family need so each afternoon I pick up my girls from school.

I pop home for food as I live close by, near Oliver’s Mount – I’m not ultra-healthy or super-skinny but what you put into your body is important.

I love to see yoga improving lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of our students was walking with a frame after being paralysed by accident.

After taking up yoga she progressed to walking with two sticks, then one, and now she walks on her own.

She embodies what yoga is about – determination but also softness.

Sticking at yoga can be transformational in terms of how you face other people, or approach stress or anxiety.

It can help you lose weight, but that’s a by-product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a business we have the same pressures as any in terms of bills and rent, plus we can have waiting lists one week, then a sudden drop.

A single class is £8.50 and monthly passes are £30-£38.

We feel so lucky living here and we love the sea and beach.

I’m optimistic that money is coming in.

Each evening we run two classes, then I’m home by 8.45pm – we are an early-to-sleep family, in bed by 10pm and up by 7am.

Info: scarboroughyoga.space