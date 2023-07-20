N-Dubz: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre concert

N-Dubz will headline the Open Air Theatre once again this evening.

They last played at the Open Air Theatre in 2012 and today, they will be returning to Scarborough.

The gates will open at 6pm, and the group will be supported by Wes Nelson.

The Open Air Theatre is situated on Burniston Road, and there is lots of parking spaces nearby.

There is the Scalby Mills Car Park, which has room for 180 cars and six coaches, and Marine Drive and Royal Albert Drive has room along them for 794 cars.

Northstead Upper has space for 556 cars, and Northstead Lower has space for 98 cars.

Victoria Park has room for 36 cars and William Street Coach Park has room for 110 cars and 33 coaches.

Tulisa Contostavlos is looking forward to returning to the 8,000 capacity venue, telling The Scarborough News: “It’s 100% unique. It’s a whole different energy and you can look up and see the sky.

"It’s that festival energy and intense atmosphere that’s impossible to beat.”

Tulisa isn’t the only one looking forward to the gig, as there is lots of excitement building up in Scarborough in anticipation for the gig tonight, from fans and North Yorkshire Police.

On Facebook, police officers shared a post about their policing in the area tonight.

They said: “We're Living For The Moment tonight when N-Dubz take the stage in Scarborough.

“We Dance On at the Open Air Theatre in the North Bay.

“I will be joining my colleagues tonight, and I Swear to be on my Best Behaviour!

“I Need You not to give us the Cold Shoulder, but to come say hi if you see us. We are good for directions if you are a bit lost.

“Dress for the weather, it's forecast rain today, and you don't want to be thinking that you Shoulda Put Something On.

“We have had reports in other concerts, that people have been urinating in other places than the toilet. You with be Playing With Fire if you are caught tiddling in public.

“The civil enforcement team have No Regrets in closing the road a bit earlier tonight, as they want you to be Comfortable when leaving the venue.

“If you think, I Don't Wanna Go To Sleep, there are buses from near the beach, which will take you in to town. Stay out too late, and you will see the Morning Star.

“I don't want to mention The Ick!”

The weather for this evening looks set to be okay, with rain forecast from 3pm for one hour, but keep an eye on the Met Office in case you’ll need your waterproofs.

Last minute tickets can be purchased on the Open Air Theatre website here.

Check back on The Scarborough News website tomorrow for pictures from the show.