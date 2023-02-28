TV star and hitmaker Wes Nelson is to join N-Dubz as their very special guest when the chart-topping hip-hop trio head to the Yorkshire coast for a massive headline show.

Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer will be joined by Wes Nelson at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday July 20.

Wes Nelson burst onto the nation’s screens in 2018, as a finalist of the fourth series of TV’s Love Island, and he signed with EMI Records in 2020.

Wes Nelson is to join N-Dubz at 2023 Scarborough Open Air Theatre show.

His debut single See Nobody hit Number 3 in the UK Singles Chart, before follow-up Nice To Meet Ya, with Yxng Bane, was a Top 10 smash in three countries and scored more than 100 million Spotify streams.

Drive, Wes’s collaboration with Clean Bandit, was a Top 20 hit with another 100 million Spotify streams.

Wes, who has also competed on Dancing on Ice, The X Factor: Celebrity, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and won The Games, said: “I’ve done a lot in 24 years. Music is the only thing that's really resonated. This is the one thing I really want to do. This is not a passion project or a whim or a gimmick. I’m in this for the long haul.”

N-Dubz returned last year, after a decade away, with the release of their single Charmer, featuring the slick raps of Dappy and Fazer, alongside the sassy vocals of Tulisa.

It added to a long line of hits which date back to 2006. N-Dubz have sold 1.3 million albums, with their first two albums Uncle B and Against All Odds certified Platinum in the UK.

They have won four MOBO awards – Best Newcomer in 2007, Best Album and Best Act in 2009 and Best Song in 2010 for their single Playing with Fire. They won an O2 Silver Clef Award in 2009 and were nominated for Best British Single at the BRITs in 2010.

