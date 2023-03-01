National Literacy Trust lead mass book gifting across the Yorkshire coast for World Book Day
This World Book Day, the National Literacy Trust is leading a mass book-gifting moment across Whitby, Scarborough and Filey.
The effort is part of their mission to remove barriers preventing children from engaging in reading.
On Thursday March 2, Beeforth’s Hive Community Hub in Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens, children will be able to drop in for an after-school book gifting session on World Book Day itself.
It will run from 3:15pm – 5:15pm they will also have the chance to take part in a series of free activities.
Further book gifting will be happening at Whitby Library, Westway Open Arms community space and foodbank, the More Than Book Eastfield Community Hub and the Children’s Ward at Scarborough General Hospital, all designed to increase access to the World Book Day titles by distributing them directly to families in the places they spend time.
Maya Liversidge, Community Fundraiser of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “It’s fantastic to be partnering with the National Literacy Trust. Keeping children engaged in hospital takes a whole play team who work hard on planning activities to meet the needs of all the patients.
“Having activity packs and books donated by the National Literacy Trust gives children the opportunity to access books they may not have thought to read and be creative with their own way of expressing the story."
The activity is led by Our Stories, the National Literacy Trust’s hub in the region. It aims to boost reading for pleasure, increase access to books and improve the literacy skills of children across the North Yorkshire Coast.
A mission that is more important than ever as recent research shows that one in 10 children in Yorkshire and the Humber say they don’t have a book of their own at home.
Book ownership can directly influence a child’s enjoyment of reading and improve their literacy skills, not only benefiting them at school but throughout their adult life.
Helen Williams, Our Stories Manager from the National Literacy Trust says: “Books have the power to transform lives, yet far too many children are missing out on the chance to reach their full potential simply because they don’t have a book of their own at home.
“It’s so important that we work across our community to bring books and the benefits of reading to those who need them most. Through these World Book donations across Whitby, Scarborough and Filey, we are making sure children from all walks of life have access to books and can improve their literacy skills.”