The effort is part of their mission to remove barriers preventing children from engaging in reading.

On Thursday March 2, Beeforth’s Hive Community Hub in Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens, children will be able to drop in for an after-school book gifting session on World Book Day itself.

It will run from 3:15pm – 5:15pm they will also have the chance to take part in a series of free activities.

National Literacy Trust lead mass book gifting across the Yorkshire coast this World Book Day, with an event at South Cliff's brand new community hub.

Further book gifting will be happening at Whitby Library, Westway Open Arms community space and foodbank, the More Than Book Eastfield Community Hub and the Children’s Ward at Scarborough General Hospital, all designed to increase access to the World Book Day titles by distributing them directly to families in the places they spend time.

Maya Liversidge, Community Fundraiser of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “It’s fantastic to be partnering with the National Literacy Trust. Keeping children engaged in hospital takes a whole play team who work hard on planning activities to meet the needs of all the patients.

“Having activity packs and books donated by the National Literacy Trust gives children the opportunity to access books they may not have thought to read and be creative with their own way of expressing the story."

The activity is led by Our Stories, the National Literacy Trust’s hub in the region. It aims to boost reading for pleasure, increase access to books and improve the literacy skills of children across the North Yorkshire Coast.

A mission that is more important than ever as recent research shows that one in 10 children in Yorkshire and the Humber say they don’t have a book of their own at home.

Book ownership can directly influence a child’s enjoyment of reading and improve their literacy skills, not only benefiting them at school but throughout their adult life.

Helen Williams, Our Stories Manager from the National Literacy Trust says: “Books have the power to transform lives, yet far too many children are missing out on the chance to reach their full potential simply because they don’t have a book of their own at home.