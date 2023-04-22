Funded by the Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) and East Riding Health and Care Partnership, the Hub is based at 35 Wellington Road in Bridlington , and opened on April 3.Sam Bell, Director of Operations at Hull and East Yorkshire Mind said:“We are delighted to be working with our local partners to develop and implement a new service to support our local homeless community.“Evidence shows that there is a considerable link between homelessness and mental health problems; however, this link is often overlooked.

"Our new Community Hub, in partnership with Space2BHeard will be available 7 days a week to support individuals from all walks of life, to give them support, to give them respect and to give them hope.”Hull and East Yorkshire Mind will be on hand at the hub to support individuals to become more independent, whilst also offering support to find accommodation, reduce drug and alcohol misuse where present and provide individuals with support to access to other health care services.In partnership with Space2BHeard, individuals attending the hub will also have the opportunity to access high quality counselling and psychotherapy.Verity Wilkinson-Cunningham, Senior Mental Health Commissioning Manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership said: “Within the East Riding, we are committed to working together with our partners and communities in order to support those people who are most vulnerable, which includes those living with complex needs or in very difficult circumstances.“We recognise that Mental Health is only one factor in someone’s current experience, and our aim with our new Hub is to support people who are Rough Sleeping or at Risk of Rough Sleeping meet their basic needs, agree their own wellbeing goals, and build trust with the team within the Hub and with other services in the local area.