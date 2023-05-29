News you can trust since 1882
New CT scanner for Scarborough Hospital

A brand new CT scanner has been installed at Scarborough Hospital, joining their exisiting CT scanner.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 29th May 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read

A second CT scanner has been installed at Scarborough Hospital, which will greatly increase capacity and reduce waits for patients both in and out of hospital.

The scanner was purchased following an application by York and Scarborough Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for national funding.

The extra capacity increases the resilience of the service at Scarborough Hospital, which means the hospital can improve access to CT for patients on the East Coast.

Scarborough Hospital Radiography team with the CT scanner.Scarborough Hospital Radiography team with the CT scanner.
Finance Director, Andrew Bertram, said: “We are delighted to have secured this funding for the new scanner. It has been a long-standing aspiration of the Trust to implement a second CT scanner at Scarborough, and it has now been realised.

“This will allow more patients to access timely CT imaging and will strengthen the resilience of our service out of hours for emergency patients. Having back up facilities in permanent situ provides a much better service to patients.

"It will also hugely complement the new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre which is due to open next year.”

The Urgent and Emergency Care Unit is being built at Scarborough Hospital following a £45 million investment.

The new centre is planned to open in the Spring of 2024.

