New digital artwork will explore what Scarborough would look like underwater

If you’ve ever wondered what it might look like if Scarborough was underwater your wait is over.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wild Eye, an innovative art and nature programme delivered by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Invisible Dust, is has unveiled Ambiguous Machines, a new digital artwork.

The project is by renowned multidisciplinary artist Shezad Dawood with award-winning, Yorkshire-based author Daisy Hildyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring a public augmented reality (AR) trail accessed via QR codes at three sites along Scarborough’s seafront, Ambiguous Machines envisions a future where the town is underwater and humans and marine species have co-evolved to become hybrids.

Scarborough underwater

Shezad said: “Scarborough is an amazing and pivotal site for marine histories and shifting patterns of biodiversity.

"From the work of pioneering local engineer Eugenius Birch, who designed most Victorian piers in the UK as well as a local orientalist aquarium - now a car park, to the shifting marine fauna we are now seeing due to glacier melt and warming waters, Scarborough has a lot going on.

"It was all these layers past and present, and working with local community groups to imagine a future Scarborough that really fed into the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We really hope it’s engaging, challenging and fun all at the same time, and of course we’d love to see it become a fully-fledged mainstream video game that centres Scarborough in its narrative.”

Shezad Dawood

It was developed through dialogue with local scientists, conservationists, and community groups—including Scarborough Sixth Form College and the University of Hull.

Wild Eye invites audiences to meet digital characters inspired by real-life local conservationists, including a shrimp, post-human whale and seaweed being.

Audiences can become further immersed in this newly imagined world through an accompanying short fiction entitled The Aquarium, written by Daisy Hildyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, they weave science, storytelling, myth and local knowledge into an interactive work that playfully explores the future of UK coastal environments in the wake of rising sea levels caused by climate change.

Daisy Hildyard

The launch of the AR trail will be marked with a free public conversation event on Saturday, November 16, 1pm at Scarborough Library.

Shezad and Daisy will share their inspirations behind the artwork, before taking the audience to visit the three sites, to experience the AR pieces in the twilight as part of the Scarborough Lights event programme.

Author Daisy said: “Something that struck me during this project, when we were talking to people in Scarborough – to ecologists, sixth-formers, curators, or community groups – was how much people here are thinking about the questions or stories that drew me to it – the cultures, histories, and ecology of Scarborough, and how they all mesh together, and where it is all going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve lived near here for most of my life, and my own memories of Scarborough are a weird mix – the nearby seal colony and the coin arcades, an Elvis impersonator in a hotel bar, the seaside donkeys who lived on my grandmother’s farm through winter, friends' dads on oil rigs, losing at the bingo, finding a fossilised bone on the beach.

“I wanted to capture some of this in a story which connects outwards, through the global connections and deep timeframes that this place occupies now, via Shezad’s psychedelic vision, which makes Scarborough’s future something you can step inside.”

Register for free tickets on Wild Eye’s Eventbrite page.