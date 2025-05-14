Left to right: David Wain (Churchwarden of St Martin), Margaret Newlove (Churchwarden of St Saviour), The Rev. Samantha Taylor (Scarborough Area Dean), The Ven. Andy Broom (Archdeacon of the East Riding), The Rt. Rev. Eleanor Sanderson (Bishop of Hull), The Rev. James A. Kenny (Priest-in-Charge), The Rt Rev. Stephen Race (Bishop of Beverley), Cathy Cook (Churchwarden of St Martin) and Ann Smith (Churchwarden of St Saviour)

Scarborough’s South Cliff was alive with the sound of bells on Thursday May 8 as they signalled the arrival of the Rev James Kenny as the new Priest-in-Charge of the Church of St Martin-on-the-Hill on Albion Rd.

At a service led by the Bishop of Hull, the Rt Rev Dr Eleanor Sanderson, with the sermon given by the Bishop of Beverley, the Rt Rev Stephen Race, Fr Kenny was presented to the Bishop by Scarborough's Area Dean, the Rev Samantha Taylor and installed by the Archdeacon of the East Riding, the Venerable Andy Broom.

Rev Kenny is also the new priest for St Michael at Wheatcroft and St Saviour and All Saints' in Gladstone Road.

One of St Martin’s Churchwardens, David Wain, who organised the service, said: “The service was a wonderful occasion with many of Fr Kenny’s friends from both his former parishes in Market Weighton and from York attending to support him along with members from both churches.

“We were treated to the School song from St Martin’s School choir and music from the St Martin’s Augmented Church Choir.

“Fr Kenny was welcomed to his new role by representatives ranging from the Deanery, the parishes, local churches, local businesses, local government and local schools.

“We are looking forward to opening a new chapter in the history of the two parishes as we move forward with Fr Kenny as we join him as he starts his ministry and spiritual journey here in Scarborough.”

To find out more about services at St Martin’s visit https://www.friendsofstmartins.co.uk/.