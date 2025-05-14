New priest welcomed at the Church of St-Martin-on-the-Hill in Scarborough
At a service led by the Bishop of Hull, the Rt Rev Dr Eleanor Sanderson, with the sermon given by the Bishop of Beverley, the Rt Rev Stephen Race, Fr Kenny was presented to the Bishop by Scarborough's Area Dean, the Rev Samantha Taylor and installed by the Archdeacon of the East Riding, the Venerable Andy Broom.
Rev Kenny is also the new priest for St Michael at Wheatcroft and St Saviour and All Saints' in Gladstone Road.
One of St Martin’s Churchwardens, David Wain, who organised the service, said: “The service was a wonderful occasion with many of Fr Kenny’s friends from both his former parishes in Market Weighton and from York attending to support him along with members from both churches.
“We were treated to the School song from St Martin’s School choir and music from the St Martin’s Augmented Church Choir.
“Fr Kenny was welcomed to his new role by representatives ranging from the Deanery, the parishes, local churches, local businesses, local government and local schools.
“We are looking forward to opening a new chapter in the history of the two parishes as we move forward with Fr Kenny as we join him as he starts his ministry and spiritual journey here in Scarborough.”
To find out more about services at St Martin’s visit https://www.friendsofstmartins.co.uk/.
